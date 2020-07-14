Harold W. Triest Harold W. Triest, Jr., 68 of Oley, passed away July 11, 2020 at Penn State Health St. Joseph with his loving family by his side. He was the loving husband of Gloria E. (Smith) Triest. Born June 20, 1952 in Ephrata, PA, he was the son of the late Harold W. and Rose (Eck) Triest. Harold worked for Dana Parish till 2000, then became self employed working as a contractor until 2013. Surviving in addition to his wife Gloria, are his eight children: Terry, Brian, Kenneth, Christopher, Debra, Donna, Germain and Bonnie. Also surviving are his 13 grandchildren and his two sisters; Linda Adams and Judy Moyer. Following strict COVID 19 precautions, a viewing will be held on Saturday evening from 6:30-8 pm at the Stitzel al Home, 423 Main Street, Oley PA 19547. Casual dress preferred. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
