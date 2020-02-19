|
|
Harold W. Weller, 86, formerly of Ontelaunee Twp., a resident at Berks Leisure Living, Bern Twp., passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born in South Heidelberg Twp., he was the son of the late Harry D. and Sallie (Kelchner) Weller. He was a member of the former Trinity United Church of Christ, Leesport. He worked as a laborer for 46 years at Ontelaunee Orchards, retiring in 1995. Following the Orchard, Harold worked for 18 years as a general laborer at Leesport Farmer's Market until 2009. He was a life member of Central Berks Lions Club, Centerport. He always enjoyed talking with people, gardening, and was a very hard worker. He is survived by his nieces and nephews: Edna N. (Weitzel) Blatt, wife of Forrest A. Blatt, Sinking Spring, Richard M. Weitzel, husband of Linda S. (Mengel), Muhlenberg Twp., Dolores (Hassler) Gantert, wife of Paul, Schoeneck, and Caroline (Hassler) Cox wife of Richard. He was predeceased by his brother: Earl L. Weller and his sisters: Alice (Weller) Hassler and Annie (Weller) Weitzel. Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will follow in St. John's (Hain's) Cemetery, Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 11:00 to 12:00 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Northern Berks EMS, PO Box 625 Leesport, PA 19533. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020