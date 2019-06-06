Harold A. Yob Jr., age 80, of Kutztown, passed away on June 4, 2019, at Kutztown Manor.

He was the husband of Joann K. (Schaeffer) Yob; they celebrated 61 years of marriage on January 25th. Harold was born in Bethlehem, the son of the late Harold A. Yob Sr. and Pauline (Berger) Yob.

Harold worked at Lehigh Heidelberg Cement Group in Evansville, retiring after 33 years. He enjoyed going

camping and spending time at Pennsylvania Dutch Camp Ground in Shartlesville. Harold also loved the outdoors,

especially going fishing.

He is survived by his wife Joann; and daughters, Hope A. (Yob) Werley, of Mertztown, and Patricia A. Yob, wife of AmyjoYob, of Kutztown; also, six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Other survivors include siblings: Fred Yob, of Fleetwood, Robert Yob, of Temple, Emma (Yob) Adam, of Kutztown, and Naomi (Yob) Bailey, of Walnuttown.

He was preceded in death by a son, William Yob; and a brother, Tom Yob.

A visitation with family will be Monday, June 10th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 8:00 p.m., from the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-997.

