Harold R. Zimmerman, 86, of Leesport, passed away on March 25, 2019, in Florida.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda and Dianne; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; predeceased by daughter, Bonnie.

Harold's request was that a service not be held.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Borough of

Hamburg Parks and Recreation, 61 N. 3rd Street, Hamburg, PA 19526, in memory of Harold R. Zimmerman for the bike trails.