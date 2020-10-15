1/1
Harriet L. Boyer
1934 - 2020
Harriet L. Boyer Harriet L Boyer, 86, formerly of Bernville, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Fletcher, NC. Harriet was born in Leesport, PA in 1934. She graduated from Reading High School and later attended Empire Beauty School and received her cosmetology degree. She was a loving, kind, and generous mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife and friend. She grew up on her parent’s farm in Leesport and later moved to Bernville, PA. Harriet was a lifelong member of Bern Church and enjoyed numerous picnics and events in the grove. Harriet and her husband, Edwin, retired to Florida and later moved to North Carolina to be closer to family. She liked to travel and toured the US, Europe, Australia, Central America and took many cruises. Harriet is preceded in death by her parents James and Lillian Barr. Harriet is survived by her husband of 67 years, Edwin Boyer; sister, Dorothy Koch; daughter, Cindy Boyer; sons, Robert Boyer and his wife Diane and James Boyer and his wife Julia; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held later at Bern church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to MemoryCare.org.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
