|
|
Harriet D. (Olsommer) Merkel, 86,
formerly of Cumru Township, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Berks Heim.
She was the widow of Frederick E. Merkel.
Born in Wayne County, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph C. and Mary (Jones) Olsommer.
Harriet retired from AT&T.
She was a member of Saint John's Lutheran Church.
She is survived by children: Dellawanna M., wife of
Nelson Bard, of Leola, Darlene M., wife of Mark Delessio, of White Haven, Lori P., wife of Mike Brunelle, of Reading, Kandy A. Merkel, of Media, and Lonnie P., husband of Danielle A. Merkel, of Cumru Township. She is also
survived by seven grandchildren and 11
great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., of Mohnton. To
offer the family online condolences, please visit us at
www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019