Harriet Raymond
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriet L. Raymond, 80, of Kutztown passed away June 3, 2020. She was the wife of George F. Raymond. Born in Kutztown, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Dorothy V. (Oswald) DeTurk. She was a graduate of Kutztown High School class of 1957 and McCann School of Business. In addition to her husband, Harriet is survived by daughter Lori (Raymond) Pasto; sons Christopher Raymond and wife Sarah, and Matthew Bard; grandchildren Benjamin and Carter Pasto, Hannah and Andrew Raymond; brother Lee DeTurk and wife DeAnna; and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. Services are private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the local food bank in Harriet’s memory. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved