Harriet L. Raymond, 80, of Kutztown passed away June 3, 2020. She was the wife of George F. Raymond. Born in Kutztown, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Dorothy V. (Oswald) DeTurk. She was a graduate of Kutztown High School class of 1957 and McCann School of Business. In addition to her husband, Harriet is survived by daughter Lori (Raymond) Pasto; sons Christopher Raymond and wife Sarah, and Matthew Bard; grandchildren Benjamin and Carter Pasto, Hannah and Andrew Raymond; brother Lee DeTurk and wife DeAnna; and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. Services are private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the local food bank in Harriet’s memory. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



