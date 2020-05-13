Harry J. Slovitsky, 66, of Sinking Spring, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Lynda A. (Bailey) Slovitsky, with whom he shared 31 years of marriage on May 6th. Harry, a son of the late Joseph and Thelma (Mundy) Slovitsky, was born in Philadelphia. In addition to his wife he is survived by two step children, Michael Conway, husband of Carolyn, Wilmington, DE, and Lora, wife of Jeffrey Lehr, Sinking Spring; four grandchildren, Ethan and Owen Conway, and Colin and Emma Lehr; a sister, Margaret Friel; a brother, David Slovitsky, husband of Leda; a step sister, Terri Wilson; and many loving nieces and nephews. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 14, 2020.