|
|
Harry K. Jacobs, 64, of Wyomissing, passed away on November 7, 2019, at Reading Hospital with his loved ones by his side. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Marion M. (Lutz) and Harry W. Jacobs. Harry was a graduate of Reading High School. He was employed as a foundry worker at Birdsboro Steel Corp. and later Reading Tube until his retirement. Harry loved riding his Harley motorcycles, watching sports, tending his garden and browsing yard sales. Harry is survived by his sisters, Cheryl P. Hill, Marysville, Ohio, and Susan M. (Preston J.) Derck, Mohrsville; niece, Heather Malick; and nephew, Russell Hill. He was predeceased by his beloved niece, Kelly Hill Greenwade. The family wishes to express thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Penn State St. Joseph Cancer Center for the excellent care Harry received over the last two years. Contributions may be made to the or the Animal Rescue League in Harry’s memory. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019