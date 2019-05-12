Harry E. Karetas, 74, of Baltimore, Md., passed away on May 5, 2019.

He was the devoted husband of Sonya (Saluk) Karetas.

He was the son of the late Efstathios H. and Irene (Xavios) Karetas.

Harry is also survived by his daughter, Stephanie Cristoaica and her husband, Gene; brothers, George Karetas and his wife, Patricia, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., and Nicholas Karetas and his wife, Alice, Wyomissing; and grandchildren, Alexa and Christopher Cristoaica.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

Harry worked most of his professional career in food service, and after retirement worked part-time as a chef.

Services will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611, with burial to

follow at Charles Evans Cemetery. Friends may call

Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m., at the church.

Contributions may be made to Sts. Constantine and

Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading is handling local arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



