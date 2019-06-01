Harry Neff Kellenberger, 86, passed away on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019, at Beacon Place, Hospice and Palliative Care of

Greensboro.

A 2:00 p.m. funeral will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Born July 21, 1932, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, to Robert and Hilda Kellenberger, Harry grew up in Reading, Pa., with 9 brothers and 4 sisters.

A career Marine of 31 years, he retired on August 1, 1983, having achieved the rank of master gunnery sergeant.

During his active duty, Harry served in the Korean War as well as 4 tours in Vietnam. While serving his country,

Harry earned several distinctions including the Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Medal. His last duty

station was at Camp Pendleton, Calif., where he retired and resided for 42 years. In 2017, Harry and his family

relocated to Greensboro, NC. He spent his retirement years traveling, playing golf and spending time in the yard.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Robert and Thomas at infancy; John Kellenberger and his wife, Anna Mae; William Kellenberger and wife, Arlene; and sisters: Doris Nicoletti, Ruth Scheuring, Patricia Brown; and sisters in-law, Sylvia Kellenberger and Diane Kellenberger.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Laura Frances Kellenberger; son, Michael Douglas Kellenberger; and daughter, Dee Dee Kellenberger; brothers: Richard Kellenberger and wife, Donna; Frederick Kellenberger; James Kellenberger; Edwin Kellenberger and wife, Judith; George Kellenberger and wife, Louise; and his sister,

Eleanor Frey; along with his uncle, Richard J. Kellenberger; 37 nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Fluffy Bell.

Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors. The family would like to thank their many friends and family who offered your love and support during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Harry's memory to The , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or online at .

