Harry Labe

Harry R. Labe, 92, of Temple, passed away Friday, June 19th in his residence. Harry was married to the late Betty J. Labe. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Martin L. and Catherine (Winters) Labe. Harry graduated from Oley Valley High School and then honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed by Dana Parish Division as a Tool and Die Maker for fifty two years and twenty eight days retiring in 2002. Harry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. He also enjoyed watching western cowboy shows, listening to music, dancing, and he was a great cook. Harry loved taking care of his family and helping other people. He would do anything for anybody. Surviving are two children, David B. Labe and wife Donna of Muhlenberg Twp. and Eileen N. Genslinger and husband Scott of Miami, FL. There is a brother, Gerald Labe of Muhlenberg Twp. Also, there are five grandchildren, Neil Genslinger of Baltimore MD, Lisa Genslinger of Abington MD, Matthew Labe and wife Jahnna of Sinking Spring, Josh Labe and wife Christine of Shillington, and Brianne DeAngelo of Sinking Spring. There are four great grandchildren, Matthew Labe, Jr., and Adrianna, Ellamena, and Layla DeAngelo. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 24th at 11 am in the Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple with Rev. Dr. Daniel Lute officiating. A viewing will be held in the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment will follow in Laureldale Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.