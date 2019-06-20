Harry H. Leitheiser Jr., 84, formerly of Alsace Township, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Country

Meadows of Wyomissing.

He was the husband of Barbara J. (Ramsay) Leitheiser.

Born in Reading, Mr. Leitheiser was the son of the late Harry H. Leitheiser Sr. and Margaret E. (Dundore) Leitheiser.

He was a member of Zion (Spies) Evangelical Reformed Church and served in the United States Air Force.

Mr. Leitheiser was a milk man for Milk Producers and for St. Lawrence Dairy. He also was a self-employed RV

repairman and a school bus driver for the Oley School

District.

He loved to travel with his wife,visiting 42 countries, 50 states and Canada, as well as hunting, fishing and wood carving.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Leitheiser is survived by his brother, David Leitheiser, of Mohnton; and a niece and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Jane Leitheiser, in November 2009.

Mr. Leitheiser was an avid lover of pets and most

recently, Gem.

Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home North 16th and Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Merrill R. Marisseau will officiate. Interment will follow in Laureldale

Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 North 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604 in memory of Mr. Harry H. Leitheiser Jr. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



