|
|
Harry W. Lyons Jr., 79, of West Lawn, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.
He was the widower of Shirley M. Lyons, who died on May 17, 2009.
Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Harry W. Sr. and Irene Lyons.
Harry retired with 30 years of service at Interstate
Container, now United CoreStates, where he was the past president of the Paper Workers Union.
He was a member of the West Wyomissing Fire Co. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, gardening, listening to his country and bluegrass music and working on his John Deere tractor. Most of all he loved being with his basset hounds.
Surviving are children: Ronald L., husband of Lori L. Lyons, of Reading, Mary J. (Lyons), wife of Brett P. Lutz, of Sinking Spring, and Judy L. Lyons, of West Lawn. Also
surviving are grandchildren, Coleen L. Lyons and Dallas W. P. Lutz.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Nancy Lyons and Dorothy Steinmetz.
Funeral service and interment will be private.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., of
Mohnton.
To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019