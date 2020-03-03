|
?Harry Michael Lorah, 37, of Exeter Twp., passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 29th, according to God's Perfect Plan and Perfect Timing. Harry passed in the comfort of his home...surrounded by family and friends. Harry was the loving son of Terry L. (Miller) Badinger and Randal S. Badinger. His biological father, Harold I. Lorah, Jr. and Andrea F. (Bem) Lorah. Harry was a 2000 Muhlenberg High School Graduate. After school Harry went on to work for Toys R Us, in Wyomissing, where he remained until the doors of the store closed...but not the hearts of Harry's fellow employee's. They became and remained very close friends. Harry fought a long and courageous battle with cancer, as well as, the side effects from his treatment, beginning at the age of four (4). Harry received his care from Hershey Medical Center the entire fight of his life. We'd like to thank each and every doctor, nurse, technician and staff member that touched Harry's life during this time. The effort, care, determination they put into treating Harry was a Godsend. They will always hold a special place in all our hearts. Harry loved each and every one of his family and friends. Some of them shared.... Harry always made everyone smile (Harry had an infectious smile), a friend you could always count on, a legend, an inspiration, loyal, someone who brightened every room he entered, amazing, one of the world's best, the life of a party, an abundance of joy, dedicated, the biggest heart, and far too many more to mention. Anyone who had the pleasure of having Harry in their life was truly blessed. He loved each and every one of you. In addition to his parents Terry and Randy, Harry is survived by his biological father Harry, his wife Andrea; his sister, Heather (Lorah) Dunkle, her husband Steve, their daughter Megan and son Dylan; half-sister Haley (Lorah) Fox, her husband Tim, and their daughter Harper (Harry's Goddaugther); step-sister Genesis Stone and her children Miranda, Lauren, Natalya; two cousins, Janene Long, her husband Jason and son Aiden... Brian Miller, his son Brody and girlfriend Kaylee; and numerous other family members and friends. Harry was predeceased by his Gram (BettyLou Miller), Pop-Pop (Raymond Miller), Nana (Shirley Buniski), Uncle Brian Miller, and Aunt Sherry (Miller) Didyoung. Thank you to everyone that touched Harry's life. Harry will always be loved, missed, and forever live on in all our hearts. A viewing will be Saturday March 7, 2020 from 1-4pm in Auman's Inc Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd., Reiffton, PA 19606. Dress is jeans/causal. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Brain Tumor Research at Penn State Hershey, Checks payable to: The Pennsylvania State University, In the memo: Brain Tumor Research-Dr. Glantz/Aregawi/Zacharia, Office of Development & Alumni Relations, Mail Code HS20, 1249 Cocoa Ave Suite 115, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852. Please pay online condolences www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020