Harry Paul Painter Harry Paul Painter, 97 of Birdsboro, PA died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at home. Born November 25, 1922 in Birdsboro, PA, he was the son of the late Harry Melvin Painter and the late Emma (Myers) Painter. He was the husband of the late Betty Jane (Martin) Painter, who died Feb. 12, 2017. They were married on May 8, 1948 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Birdsboro. He graduated from Birdsboro High School, class of 1941 and was instrumental in organizing many class reunions. An avid athlete, he was a member of the basketball and track and field teams. His one-mile relay team won first in the Pennsylvania state championship in 1940 and won second place in 1941. Paul is a World War II veteran. He served in the Army, 169th Infantry in New Guinea, Northern Solomons, and Luzon and was awarded the Philippine Liberation Ribbon and Purple Heart. He was assigned as a guard for Eleanor Roosevelt when she visited the troops in the Philippine Islands. He and his father were contractors, building many schools and homes in the Birdsboro and Berks/Chester County areas. He retired in 1984 from his business Harry M. Painter and Son. He was Birdsboro Justice of the Peace in the early 1970’s. Paul sang in the choir over 80 years at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Birdsboro, PA. He was heavily involved on the Property Committee when the current church was built in 1961. He also enjoyed baking many cakes and desserts with his wife, Betty for various church functions. He was a member of Birdsboro Lions Club, a 74-year member of Masonic Union Lodge #479 and a founding member of the Birdsboro Jaycees. Surviving is son, Mark L. Painter of Royersford, PA, daughter, Cynthia J. Painter of Lancaster, PA, sister, Margaret Johnson of Emmaus, PA; 2 grandchildren, Kyle husband of Jenna Painter of Oxford, PA, Molly wife of Christian Schappel of Rising Sun, MD and 5 great grandchildren, Carter, Carson, Juliet, Emmet, & Emery. He was predeceased by sister, Elizabeth Peifer and grandson, Chad A. Painter A drive through viewing will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA. Public Graveside Services by Union Lodge #479 F & AM and Rev. James T. Farnsworth and Interment in Birdsboro Cemetery on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:30 AM Contributions may be made to Union Lodge #479 F and AM, 201 Washington Street, Birdsboro, PA 19508 or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church –“Digital Outreach Campaign” (for new audio & video equipment), 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro, PA 19508



