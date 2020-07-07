Harry Rossi, 94, passed away July 4, 2020 in his residence, where he returned to after a short stay at Penn State Health – St. Joseph, Bern Township, and Berkshire Center, Exeter Township. He was the loving husband of Gloria (Zimmer) Rossi, with whom he shared 37 year of marriage. Born, March 30, 1926, in New York, NY, he was a son of the late Joseph and Lisa (Adissi) Rossi. Harry attended a technical school at night after high school. He was employed as a tool maker with Fairchild Republic, Long Island, for 36 years. Harry was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, Hyde Park. He enjoyed going to casinos and a good lobster dinner at Giannotti’s Country Manor. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two brothers, Albert, husband of Angie Rossi of Port Charlotte, FL; and John Rossi of Flushing, NY. Harry was preceded in death by his sister, Lilly Dolinsky. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. at Holy Guardian Angels Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Hyde Park. A viewing will be held from 10-11 in the church. Burial will follow the mass, at Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
.