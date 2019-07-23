Harry W. Yohn Sr., 76, of Reading, passed away Saturday, July 20th, at Spruce Manor, West Reading.

Harry was born in Pottstown on October 10, 1942, a son of the late Hazel Grace (Johnson) and Robert E. Yohn. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962 and worked as a bartender at the Birdsboro Sportsmans Club. He was a member of the Birdsboro Sportmans Club and Victor Emmanuel II.

Harry is survived by four sons: Harry W. Yohn Jr., Robert Yohn, Jeffery Yohn, Joey Yohn; two sisters, Judy Levengood and Betty Manwiller. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son, Timothy Yohn; brother, Robert Yohn; and granddaughter, Danielle Trumbore.

Services are private at the convenience of family.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



