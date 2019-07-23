Harry Yohn Sr. (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Yohn Sr..
Service Information
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA
19601
(610)-372-4160
Obituary
Send Flowers


Harry W. Yohn Sr., 76, of Reading, passed away Saturday, July 20th, at Spruce Manor, West Reading.

Harry was born in Pottstown on October 10, 1942, a son of the late Hazel Grace (Johnson) and Robert E. Yohn. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962 and worked as a bartender at the Birdsboro Sportsmans Club. He was a member of the Birdsboro Sportmans Club and Victor Emmanuel II.

Harry is survived by four sons: Harry W. Yohn Jr., Robert Yohn, Jeffery Yohn, Joey Yohn; two sisters, Judy Levengood and Betty Manwiller. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son, Timothy Yohn; brother, Robert Yohn; and granddaughter, Danielle Trumbore.

Services are private at the convenience of family.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.