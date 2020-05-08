Harvey B. Good
Harvey B. Good, 88, of Shillington, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his daughter’s residence following a long battle with cancer. Born in Bowmansville, he was the son of the late Harvey and Sarah (Burkhart) Good. He was a self employed painter for over 55 years, owning and operating the Harvey Good Painting company. His strong work ethic and commitment to family enable his brothers to branch off from his business to start their own painting companies. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean War. Surviving are three siblings, Donna, wife of Philip Weller, Jr. of Sinking Spring; Monika Kantner of Sinking Spring; and Kimberly Lopez of Shillington. He is survived by six grandchildren, Eric Kantner, Caroline Kantner, Scott Kantner, Daniel Weller, Emily Santos, and Brydon Lopez; two great great grandchildren; and siblings, Elizabeth (Betsy) Mensinger, Andrew Good, Sarah Landis, Willis Good, James Good and Charles Good. He was predeceased by siblings: Gladys Horst, Marvin Good, Calvin Good, David Good and Walter Good. Funeral Service and Interment will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.

Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
(610) 777-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
May 9, 2020
THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!
A.J. Retired
Friend
May 8, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
