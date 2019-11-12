|
Hattie M. Palmer, 85, of Bernville, passed away on November 10, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Kenneth L. Palmer Sr., who passed away in 1992. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Bessie (Cock) Cassler. Hattie was a homemaker. She is survived by four children; Kenneth L. Palmer Jr., husband of Diane J., Galloway, OH, Diana M. Donton, Bernville, Donald C. Palmer, husband of Denise M., Stouchsburg and Brian K. Palmer, husband of Carol, Shoeneck. She is predeceased by a son; Howard B. Palmer, who passed away in 2013. Hattie is survived by fourteen grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother; Clarence Cassler, Lancaster County. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N Main Street, Bernville, PA 19506 with Brother Kenneth L. Palmer III officiating. Inurnment will be in Forest Hill Memorial Park, Exeter Township. Online condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019