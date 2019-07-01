Hazel (Madara) Berg, age 103, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Born in Frackville, Pa., she lived in Kutztown for 40 years before becoming a resident of Sarasota, Fla., where she lived for 35 years. A graduate of Kutztown State Teachers College (Kutztown University), she taught elementary school in Wyomissing Hills, Mount Penn and Kutztown for 26 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Berg.

Hazel is survived by her daughter, Janice Ryan of Sarasota, Fla.; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and

numerous nieces and nephews.

At her request, there will be no services. She will be laid to rest at Sarasota Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park.



