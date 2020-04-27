|
Mrs. Hazel M. Kramer-Messer, 88, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Rittenhouse Senior Living in Reading. She was the widow of Richard B. Messer who died on June 17, 1983. Born in Fivepointsville, she was the daughter of the late Daniel C. and Mary M. (Scott) Auker. Hazel was a longtime employee as a waitress at the former Ye Old Ironmaster in Shillington. She was the co-owner of the former Wooden Spoon in Stevens in the 1980’s, now Johnny’s Steakhouse. She enjoyed vacations and trips to the mountains and to the beach. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are children: Shirley D., wife of Rick Wise of Tioga County, PA; Debra A., wife of Dean Fasnacht of Bowmansville; Cindy L. Novik of Mohnton, widow of Scott Novik; Richard B., husband of Judy Messer of Mohnton; and Kathryn, wife of Dave Krivoniak of Reading. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren, a sister, Grace Sweigart of Leesport and a brother, Robert L. Auker of Birdsboro. She was predeceased by five siblings. Funeral Service and Interment will be private in Wyomissing Cemetery in Gouglersville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, Suite 180, Wyomissing, PA 19610; or to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020