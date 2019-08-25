Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Labs Funeral Home Inc
141 Pequea Ave
Honey Brook, PA 19344
(610) 273-3914
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Twin Valley Bible Chapel
105 Shirktown Road
Narvon, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Twin Valley Bible Chapel
105 Shirktown Road
Narvon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Lanz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel (Ayres) Lanz


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel (Ayres) Lanz Obituary

Hazel V. Lanz, 91 yrs., of Narvon, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center, following an illness.

She was born on Wednesday, May 16, 1928, in Honey Brook, Pa. Hazel was the daughter of the late Walter and Nora (Houck) Ayres. She was the wife of George J. Lanz, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.

Hazel was a cashier for 15 years at the former A&P

Supermarket in Pottstown. Hazel attended the Twin Valley Bible Chapel. She enjoyed sewing and all types of crafts.

Hazel was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela S. Trunk, and six brothers and sisters.

She is survived in addition to her husband, by a son, Dwayne A. Lanz, of Reading, and two sisters, Naomi J. Mohn and Ruth B. Brown. There are five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. from the Twin Valley Bible Chapel, 105 Shirktown Road, Narvon, Pa., with Mr. Tom Taylor and Pastor Nathan Mellinger officiating. Interment will be

private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Hazel to , 498 Bellevue Ave., Reading, Pa. 19605 or .

Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online

condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now