|
|
Hazel V. Lanz, 91 yrs., of Narvon, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center, following an illness.
She was born on Wednesday, May 16, 1928, in Honey Brook, Pa. Hazel was the daughter of the late Walter and Nora (Houck) Ayres. She was the wife of George J. Lanz, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.
Hazel was a cashier for 15 years at the former A&P
Supermarket in Pottstown. Hazel attended the Twin Valley Bible Chapel. She enjoyed sewing and all types of crafts.
Hazel was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela S. Trunk, and six brothers and sisters.
She is survived in addition to her husband, by a son, Dwayne A. Lanz, of Reading, and two sisters, Naomi J. Mohn and Ruth B. Brown. There are five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. from the Twin Valley Bible Chapel, 105 Shirktown Road, Narvon, Pa., with Mr. Tom Taylor and Pastor Nathan Mellinger officiating. Interment will be
private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Hazel to , 498 Bellevue Ave., Reading, Pa. 19605 or .
Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online
condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019