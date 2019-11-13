Home

Hazel M. Johnson, 93, of Bern Township, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 8:05 a.m. in her residence. She was the wife of the late Robert Johnson Jr., who passed away November 16, 2009. Born in Mottley, Minnesota, Mrs. Johnson was the daughter of the late Frank James Stratton and Mabel E. (Hines) Stratton. She was a member of Spring Valley Church of God since 1972 and served as church clerk for 19 years, retiring in 1994. Mrs. Johnson was a generous and kind mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Renee H. Cataldi, wife of Ronald J. Cataldi, of Sinking Spring; and her sons, Gary R. Johnson, husband of LaRay E. Johnson, of Maidencreek Township, and Stanley J. Johnson, of Bern Township; and her six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Funeral service will be held in Spring Valley Church of God, 2727 Old Pricetown Road, Temple, Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Robert E. Hinson will officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Spring Valley Church of God, Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Mrs. Hazel M. Johnson. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
