Hazel Marie (Majer) Aulenbach Hazel Marie (Majer) Aulenbach, 79, of Mohnton, passed away on June 3, 2020 at home after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Grant M. Aulenbach with whom she shared over 60 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of William P.G. and Marie (Bassler) Majer, both from Heidelberg, Germany. Hazel graduated from Wilson High School in 1958. She began working for the Reading Trust company soon after graduation. She worked for the bank through many mergers and many positions until finally working for Wells Fargo when she retired in her mid-60’s. She then worked part-time for Manor Care in Shillington until she retired permanently when she was 70. She was the adored mother of one daughter, Rhonda Readshaw (Randy) of Carlisle. She was predeceased by two children, a son, Brett (Anna Mae), and a daughter, Renee Tobias (Tim). She was also predeceased by a sister, Hilde. She was the world’s best Grandma to Matt Tobias, Mohnton, Sarah Aulenbach-Smith (Daniel), Cape May, NJ, Joshua Readshaw, Alexandria, VA, Abigail Aulenbach, Cape May, NJ, Benjamin Tobias, Shillington and Andrea Readshaw-Newcomer (Tyler), Middletown, PA. She also has 2 great-grandaughters, Sparrow and Kierah of Cape May, NJ. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Hazel’s name to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 421 Windsor Street, Reading, PA or The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Per Hazel’s wishes, services will include only immediate family.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
