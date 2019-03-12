Hazel M. Rhein, 96, of Shillington, passed away on

Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Mifflin Center.

She was the widow of Robert R. Rhein who passed away on February 18, 2010.

Born in California, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Wayne P. and Valeria H. (Hyman) Binkley.

Hazel was employed as a sales clerk by Whitner's

Department Store and by Joseph's Men's Store, Reading, for 25 years, retiring in 1987. She was a member of the

Shillington Church of Christ.

Surviving is a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Kantz, of

Michigan; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Noreen R., wife of Brian Ritz, of Sinking Spring; and a brother, Ward Binkley, of Lancaster, Pa.

She was predeceased by her son, Galen L. Kantz; her daughter, Lynnette V. Davidheiser; two brothers and a sister.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 21 Chestnut St., Mohnton, Pa., with Dr. Rick Janelle officiating.

A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Mohnsville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to her church, Shillington Church of Christ, 475 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington, PA 19607.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.



