Heather K. Donahue
Heather K. Donahue Heather K. Donahue, 40, of West Lawn, Pa., passed away on 8-26-20 at Tower Health in Reading PA. Born in Ocean County, NJ, she was the daughter of Lisa Donahue and the late, Richard Donahue. Heather graduated from Southern Regional High School in 1998. She studied at both Ocean County College and The Art Institute of Philadelphia. She enjoyed a career in hospitality and also taught children gymnastics. She enjoyed the arts, loved reading and felt most at home when by the beach. She was a devoted mother who enjoyed many hours of childhood playtime. Her friends cherished her warm and accepting heart. Heather is survived by her significant other, Brendt Neustadter, two sisters, Courtney Leonard, and Kaitlyn Donahue. She also is survived by two children, Connor Donahue and Kylie Santen. A memorial service will be held on 9-3-20, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the West Lawn Methodist Church, West Lawn, Pa. Social distancing and masks will be utilized. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Philadelphia, Pa.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Memorial service
06:00 - 07:00 PM
the West Lawn Methodist Church
