On June 7, 2020, Heber “Jake” McGowan, 87, of Robeson Township, passed peacefully from his home at Frosty Meadow Farm to the open gates of heaven. Born on April 5, 1933, he was the son of the late Heber D. and Esther (Kulp) McGowan. Always a farmer at heart, Jake was a proud member of the FFA, prior to his graduation from Norco High School. He is survived by his sweetheart of 67 years, Shirley Ann (Sparr) McGowan, who caught his eye while she skillfully drove a tractor in a field. They were married on September 27, 1952, and in 1961 planted roots at their forever home, Frosty Meadow Farm. They raised five children who survive him: his eldest son, Robert T. McGowan , husband to Pamela, his three daughters, Carol A. McGowan, Kathy J. Shappell, and Kimberly J. Petersheim, and his youngest son, John Jeffrey McGowan, husband to Denise. Family roots continued to be sown as he was “Poppop” to 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Ronald McGowan and his sister Linda (McGowan) Knauer and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Richard McGowan. Jake worked many years as a truck mechanic for Motor Freight Express and later became a truck driver for Morgan Corporation. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Geigertown, PA. He also served as Chief of Fire Police for the Geigertown Fire Company. He enjoyed playing cards, and was an avid NASCAR and Philadelphia Sports fan. However, his farm, fields, and family captured his heart. To accommodate those with COVID-19 concerns, a drive- by viewing will be held at Frosty Meadow Farm, 81 Chapel Road, Birdsboro, PA on Saturday, June 13 from 9:00 – 10:00 am. During the hour of 10:00-11:00 am, the family will receive guests for visitation, with a Celebration of Life service immediately following in the Frosty Meadow Farm barn. If attending, please wear a mask. A private graveside gathering will be held at the conclusion of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Paul’s UMC or the Geigertown Fire Company. Please honor this humble man by embracing your family, working hard, and enjoying the simple things in life.



