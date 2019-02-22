Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hector Ramos-Cruz.

Hector Samuel Ramos-Cruz, 65, passed away February 20, 2019, in his Reading

residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was the beloved husband of Maria (Mendez) Ramos, with whom he celebrated 43 years of marriage.

Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Eduardo and Matilde (Cruz) Ramos.

Hector was a graduate of Reading High School.

He was a devoted parishioner of St. Peter's the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, Reading.

Hector was employed at Quadrant Plastic as a molding tech and in his early years, he was employed by Oristky Inc.

He was an avid WWE wrestling fan and a passionate

music lover, who was always seen with his favorite guitar by his side. But his true passion was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children: Hector S., husband of Carolina Ramos, Muhlenberg, Joel A., husband of Ashley Ramos, Shillington, Maria Victoria Ramos, Shillington, and Josue D. Ramos, Reading. He is

also survived by five siblings: Ramonita Torres, Mercedes Mercado, Fernando Ramos, Maria De Los Angeles and

Jamie Ramos; seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Roman

Catholic Church, 322 S. 5th St., Reading, PA 19602, with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. A viewing will be held Monday, February 25, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



