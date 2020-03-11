|
Helen B. (Heffner) Kuhn, 92, Wyomissing, entered into God’s eternal rest March 8, 2020 in the surrounding love of her family. Born in Schuylkill Haven, March 29, 1927, she was the daughter of Lewis C. and Grace A (Fidler) Heffner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry M. Kuhn of 65 years on November 3, 2013, and her daughter Barbara E. (Kuhn) Klopp on May 16, 2016. Helen was a 1945 Schuylkill Haven High School graduate and a junior and senior Honor Society Member. She was employed as a secretary and teller for First National Bank and Trust Company, then as a dental assistant for Doctor Carl Albert, Schuylkill Haven. Survivors include her son, Chris A. Kuhn and wife Tanya (Stine) Kuhn, Schuylkill Haven, grandson Jeffrey Futchko and wife Emese (Molnar) Futchko and great grandchildren, Caiden A. and Abigail Z. Futchko, all of Blandon. Additional survivors include granddaughters Nichole (Kuhn) Rivera and Misty Kuhn and great grandchildren Kai, Jaxon, Munir and Anika, all of Lebanon. Brothers Russell Heffner, Marietta, Richard and wife Carole (Staller) Heffner and Terry Heffner, Schuylkill Haven. Brother in law Joseph Kuhn and wife Joanne, Wyomissing also survive, plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Helen enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family meant the world to her. All the holidays were shared together, leaving us many precious memories to forever cherish. Making ceramics became a family hobby enjoyed by all. Her interests also included playing Scrabble and doing crossword puzzles. We remember with love happy times of family reunions, shared vacations to the seashore, Caribbean cruises to Mexico, Cancun and Bahamas, and extensive travels to many states including Maine, New York, Tennessee, Florida, Utah, California, Hawaii and neighboring Canada. As we traveled together we were all afforded the beauty of God’s creations. Helen saw beauty in flowers, birds, butterflies and angels. Spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren was her greatest joy. She will always be affectionately remembered as Mom-Mom. Helen was a life long member of Covenant United Methodist Church in Schuylkill Haven. She loved her church and church family as they shared together their faith and friendship. It was a beautiful blessing wish she treasured deeply. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service of remembrance and thanksgiving will be conducted at Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., 25 East Main Street, Schuylkill Haven on Thursday, March 12 at 2 pm with Reverend William Parrish officiating. A viewing will be held prior from 1 pm until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Following services all are invited to attend a reception of fellowship and shared memories. In Helen’s memory those desiring may make a contribution to Covenant United Methodist Church, 209 East Main Street, Schuylkill Haven PA 17972. Condolences may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., Schuylkill Haven has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020