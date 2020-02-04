Home

Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:30 PM
Laureldale Cemetery
4631 Pottsville Pike
Reading, PA
Helen Baer


1928 - 2020
Helen Baer Obituary
Helen R. Baer, 91, formerly of Reading, passed away Monday, February 3rd, at Berks Heim. Helen was born in Centerport, on June 6, 1928, a daughter of the late Catherine R. (Ruth) and Pierce M. Baer. She graduated from Fleetwood High School. Helen was a coder for CNA Insurance, Reading. Helen is survived by a niece Michele Wetten and a nephew Craig Baer. She was predeceased by a brother Paul Baer. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, February 7th at Laureldale Cemetery, 4631 Pottsville Pike, Reading. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
