Helen Roena Barbon, 77, of Kenhorst, Pa., passed away peacefully at her home on February 16. She was the loving wife of Barry Barbon whom she was married to for 50 years. She was predeceased by her daughter and best friend, Mary Barbon. She was the grandmother of Derek Reist, of Kenhorst; Dean Reist, of New York, N.Y.; and Olivia Diedrich, of Hershey; and great-grandmother to Mason Reist. She is also survived by her older brother, Billie Cole of Chicago, Ill. Born in Chicago, Helen met Barry working in a Chicago restaurant. They would later move to Wildwood, N.J., where they had their own coffee shop for 15 years. These memorable years were some of the greatest times of her life. Helen and Barry owned several restaurant businesses over the years including a breakfast cafe in Kenhorst, food stand at Leesport Farmer’s Market and Helen’s Restaurant at Green Dragon’s Farmers Market in Ephrata. They recently retired after 35 years of operation. Helen’s restaurants were always a gathering place for family and friends and they will miss the great meals and her sense of humor. She was an active part of her grandchildren’s lives and loved to spend long nights playing cards and board games. At the request of the family, there will be no formal services. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is assisting the Barbon family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
