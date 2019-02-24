Helen G. Cartwright, 94, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019, at the Lutheran Home at Topton where she was a resident.

She was the wife of the late Clarence R. "Fox" Cartwright. Born in Kutztown, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Edna (Sensenderfer) Oswald. She was the manager of the Junior Colony at the Berkshire Mall, and a sales clerk at the Town Dress Shop and at Feed and Read book store, both in Kutztown. Helen for many years operated a

ceramic shop and also helped Fox in his printing business. She was dedicated to her family and enjoyed reminiscing about the past.

She is survived by sisters-in-law, Carol, wife of the late Ray Oswald; Lagora, wife of the late Ralph Oswald; nieces; nephews; grandnieces; and grandnephews.

Helen was predeceased by brothers: Kermit, Ralph and Ray; and sisters, Leah and Mary.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 257 West Walnut Street, Kutztown, Pa., 19530

Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.hildenbrandfuneralhome.com.



