Helen Corriere, of Reading, passed away peacefully

during the early morning hours of Thursday, February 28, 2019, at ManorCare in Sinking Spring. After thirty years apart, Helen has joined her loving husband, Anthony Corriere.

Born in Reading, Helen was the daughter of the late

Theodore and Calliope Daniels and is predeceased by her younger sister, Mary Sattler; and older brother, Gus

Daniels.

A loving aunt, Helen is survived by two nieces, Cally Springer and Kathleen Strickler; and a nephew, Michael Sattler. She is also survived by six great-nieces: Cara Sharp, Michelle Hassler, Kelly Naylon, Jessica Springer, Nicole McQuillan, Alyssa Strickler; and a great-nephew, Blake Strickler. Every summer, Helen's great-nieces and nephew loved to gather at her swimming pool, a family hub which inspired countless memories. Helen is also survived by many great-great-nieces and nephews.

Helen's spunky personality could easily bring a smile to the faces of everyone who crossed paths with her. Helen was a dedicated employee at Western Electric. She was a talented baker specializing in Greek pastries, enjoyed

doing yard work and could always be trusted to know the latest celebrity gossip. She was a generous woman and it was rare for a visitor to leave without at least one bag of goodies from her pantry.

Services will be private. Contributions in Helen's name may be made to St. Matthew's Greek Orthodox Church, 8477 Allentown Pike, Blandon. Fr. Demetrius Nicoloudakis will be officiating.

The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.