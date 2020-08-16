Helen DeHart

Helen E. DeHart, 101, formerly of Summit Avenue, Shillington, passed away Saturday August 15, 2020 in Berkshire Commons where she had resided since 2017. She was the wife of Willard J.A. DeHart who passed away March 26, 1992. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Harvey Martin and Annie (Lichty) Martin. She was employed as a Mender for the former Berkshire Knitting Mills prior to retiring. A member of Grace Lutheran Church, Shillington, Mrs. DeHart was involved in the church bowling league and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She was a 1937 graduate of the former Shillington High School. Surviving is her daughter Judy L. (DeHart) Mason, wife of Dean A. Mason of Lancaster and her granddaughter Taylor M. Mason. She was predeceased by her siblings Charles and George Martin and Katherine Witinski. The Funeral Service will be private in Bean Funeral Homes, 129 East Lancaster Avenue, Shillington. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Berks Encore, 40 N. 9 th Street, Reading 19601. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com