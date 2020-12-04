Helen E. (Karlovich) Switay Helen E. (Karlovich) Switay, 85, of 121 W. Saylor St., passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Senior Living Community. She was born in Marion Heights on May 22, 1935, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Sheptock) Karlovich. Helen was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School, class of 1953, where she was a band member and the lead drum majorette. She also studied at the McCaan School of Business. On July 21, 1956 in Our Mother of Consolation Church she married John L. Switay. Together they shared 64 years of marriage. Helen was a “Palmer Bunny” and retired from the Wyomissing Plant of the R. M. Palmer Company of West Reading, PA, where she was employed as a confectionary production worker for 33 years. Helen was a QVC Queen! She enjoyed cooking, reading, and watching TV, as well as summer trips to Ocean City, MD. She was a member of Divine Redeemer Church and SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church. Helen is survived by her husband, John L. Switay; a daughter, Catherine Stoudt and companion, Lenny Kopicz of Robesonia; a son, John A. Switay and wife, Sheila of Sunbury; a granddaughter, Sarah Werner and husband, Kyle of Sinking Spring; a grandson, Stephen Stoudt of Robesonia; two great grandsons, Karson John Werner and Jackson Carter Werner both of Sinking Spring; a sister, Marie Clover of Harrisburg; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by a son-in-law, John M. Stoudt; a sister, Dorothy Tosheff and husband, Joseph; a brother, Joseph Karlovich; two brothers-in-law, Joseph Clover and Clement Sweet and wife, Rita; and a sister-in-law, Martha Strick and husband, David. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 in Divine Redeemer Church, 300 W. Ave., Mt. Carmel with Father Ryan Fischer and Very Reverend Archpriest Michael Hutsko officiating. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. with transferal prayers at 10 a.m. in the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine Street, Mt. Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com