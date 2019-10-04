|
|
HELEN EISENHART Helen Eisenhart of Topton, PA born January 15, 1934 passed away peacefully October 3, 2019. She has gone to be with her Beloved Husband Dale. Helen was predeceased by her parents Franklin and Helen Woodruff, her son Randy Todd Eisenhart, sister Vera Schock and great-grandson Jax Fenstermacher. Helen will be missed by her daughters Renee Eisenhart wife of John Podhany and Rochelle Beadencup wife of Richard Beadencup. Helen enjoyed the Phillies, church and her plants especially succulents. Helen adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survived by grandchildren Cory Fenstermacher, Ashley Humpreys, Stacy Stern, Jennifer Johnson and Melissa Foust. Great Grandchildren- George Fenstermacher, Ben Fenstermacher, Lily Ulrich, Drake Ulrich, Silas Humpreys, Brooklyn Madden, Ethan Stern, Makenzi Sexton and Asher Foust. Services will be private at the request of the family. Memorial Contributions in Helen’s name may be made to Berks Bible Church 29 E Lancaster Ave, Shillington PA 19607 or 1626 Locust Street, Philadelphia PA 19103.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019