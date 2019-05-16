Helen L. Emhardt, 92, formerly of

Hamburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in The Lutheran Home at Topton, where she resided since April 26.

She previously resided at Country

Meadows, Wyomissing, since December 2016.

Helen was the wife of Edward D. Emhardt, who died July 5, 2012.

Born in Hamburg, she was the daughter of the late Calvin G. and Sallie R. (Kauffman) Hafer.

She was a 1945 graduate of Hamburg High School.

Helen and her husband Edward owned and operated Emhardt Pattern Works in Hamburg from 1946-1988.

She was an active member of St. John's Evangelical

Lutheran Church, Hamburg, where she was a former

member and vice-president of church council, former choir member, chairperson of the parish education committee, Luther League advisor from 1947-1960, and co-founder of the Kinder Klass Pre-School Program. Helen was a former president and vice-president of the Topton Lutheran Home Auxiliary, life member and former marshal of Blue Mountain Chapter #443 Order of Eastern Star, Hamburg, and former vice-president of the Hamburg Woman's Club.

She loved gardening and quilting with the church's

quilting group. Helen loved to cook and bake and entertain many friends and family.

Helen is survived by a daughter, Susan L. (Emhardt), wife of Alan S. Grossman, Rockingham, Virginia; and three grandchildren: Tristan Baney, his wife, Samantha, and son, Silas, of Magnolia, N.J.; Ellen Baney, and Katharine Baney, both of of Harrisonburg, Va. She is also survived by a sister, Esther M. (Hafer) Keiser, wife of Ken Keiser, Las Vegas, Nevada. She was loved by her eight nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m., from St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 99 Church Street, Hamburg. A visitation with the family will be held in the church Monday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tilden Twp.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Helen's memory to Bayada Hospice, 100 Schaeffer Rd., Boyertown, PA 19512. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit,www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



