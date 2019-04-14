Helen M. (Omrod) Frey, 75, wife of Sherwood E. "Woody" Frey, Royersford, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Pottstown Hospital.

Mrs. Frey was born on June 9, 1943, in Pottstown, to the late George and Helen (Darr) Omrod. Before retiring, Mrs. Frey was a hairdresser with several Royersford area beauty salons. Mrs. Frey was a member of Daybreak Community Church.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Frey is survived by her daughters, Heidi, wife of Bill Fretz, Lower Pottsgrove Twp.; and April, wife of Dwayne Crabtree, Spring City; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, G. Robert Omrod, Royersford.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 27th, at the Holcombe Funeral Home Inc., 21 Main St., Trappe. Friends may call from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.,

Saturday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Daybreak

Community Church, P.O. Box 589, Royersford, PA 19468.



