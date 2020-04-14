|
|
Helen Georgine Votto, 87, passed away on April 12, 2020, at the Highlands at Wyomissing. Born in Reading on February 22, 1933, she was a daughter of the late John and Rose (LaPenta) Votto. Helen was a longtime employee retiring from Rollins Truck Leasing and Orr and Sembower. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and grandniece Megan Cotter and grandnephew William Michael Cotter. Helen was predeceased by siblings: Josephine Zelano, Tony Votto and Michael Votto. Services and burial at Gethsemane Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020