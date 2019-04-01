Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Grandinetti.

Helen B. Grandinetti, 85, of Reinholds, formerly of

Germantown, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at ManorCare Health, Lancaster.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 9 to 11:00 a.m. at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Father John McLoughlin, C.SS.R officiating.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral &

Cremation Services Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.



