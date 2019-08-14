Home

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
Main St
Centerport, PA 19516
(610) 562-7823
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Home
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Berks County Memorial Gardens
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany E.C. Church
308 Main Street
Leesport, PA
View Map
Helen (Lauver) Hart

Helen (Lauver) Hart Obituary

Helen L. Hart, 86, formerly of Leesport and The Heritage of Green Hills, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 12, 2019, in the Reading Hospital and Medical

Center.

She was taken there from Phoebe Berks Village Commons where she resided. Helen was the wife of Bill Hart who died August 21, 2012. Born in Juniata Co., she was the daughter of the late Banks N. and Anna L. (Ferster) Lauver.

Helen delivered the Reading Eagle for thirty-eight years. She was a member of Bethany E.C. Church, Leesport, where she was a lay delegate. Helen and her husband Bill traveled to area churches with their puppet ministry, "The Harty Puppets." They served on numerous short term

mission trips to Colombia, South America; Mexico;

Scotland; Alaska; and Australia. Helen enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and ceramics.

Helen was the loving mother of LeRoy B., husband of

Virginia S. (Sattazahn) Hart, Mohnton; Cynthia A. Hart, wife of David Serzega, Flying Hills; Lynn C., husband of Lesley J. (Pryski) Hart, Wyomissing; Linda H. (Hart), wife of David B. Rentschler, Bern Twp.; and Lisa J. (Hart), wife of DeVon R. Henne, Bernville; and loving grandmother to fourteen grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Catherine Meiser (Glenn), Shoemakersville; and Sandra Sheaffer (Larry), Harrisburg. Helen was predeceased by siblings: Geraldine Kerstetter (Oswald), Dorothy Fisher (Richard), and

Elwood Lauver (Lois). She will be missed by her faithful companion, Chippy, her pet guinea pig.

Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on

Wednesday, August 14, 2019, (tonight) from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport, and a graveside service on Thursday at 9:00 a.m., at Berks County Memorial Gardens. There will be a celebration of Helen's life on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., from Bethany E.C. Church, 308 Main Street, Leesport, PA 19533.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bethany E.C. Church at the above address. For online

condolences, please visit:

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019
