|
Helen L. Hart, 86, formerly of Leesport and The Heritage of Green Hills, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 12, 2019, in the Reading Hospital and Medical
Center.
She was taken there from Phoebe Berks Village Commons where she resided. Helen was the wife of Bill Hart who died August 21, 2012. Born in Juniata Co., she was the daughter of the late Banks N. and Anna L. (Ferster) Lauver.
Helen delivered the Reading Eagle for thirty-eight years. She was a member of Bethany E.C. Church, Leesport, where she was a lay delegate. Helen and her husband Bill traveled to area churches with their puppet ministry, "The Harty Puppets." They served on numerous short term
mission trips to Colombia, South America; Mexico;
Scotland; Alaska; and Australia. Helen enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and ceramics.
Helen was the loving mother of LeRoy B., husband of
Virginia S. (Sattazahn) Hart, Mohnton; Cynthia A. Hart, wife of David Serzega, Flying Hills; Lynn C., husband of Lesley J. (Pryski) Hart, Wyomissing; Linda H. (Hart), wife of David B. Rentschler, Bern Twp.; and Lisa J. (Hart), wife of DeVon R. Henne, Bernville; and loving grandmother to fourteen grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Catherine Meiser (Glenn), Shoemakersville; and Sandra Sheaffer (Larry), Harrisburg. Helen was predeceased by siblings: Geraldine Kerstetter (Oswald), Dorothy Fisher (Richard), and
Elwood Lauver (Lois). She will be missed by her faithful companion, Chippy, her pet guinea pig.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on
Wednesday, August 14, 2019, (tonight) from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport, and a graveside service on Thursday at 9:00 a.m., at Berks County Memorial Gardens. There will be a celebration of Helen's life on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., from Bethany E.C. Church, 308 Main Street, Leesport, PA 19533.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bethany E.C. Church at the above address. For online
condolences, please visit:
www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.