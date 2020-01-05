|
|
Helen L. Hart, 89, of Hershey and formerly of Morgantown, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born November 26, 1930, in Morgantown, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Pauline (Schuez) Hart and the last surviving of her immediate family, being preceded in death by siblings: Harold Hart, Orville Hart and Miriam Peffley. As a woman of faith, Helen had been active in Harmony United Methodist Church. She had worked at various sewing factories in the Morgantown area and enjoyed riding her Indian Motorcycle. A member of the Elverson Garden Club and amateur artist, she enjoyed bird watching and spending time with friends, family and her great nieces and nephews. Surviving are her nieces and nephews: Dudley H. Peffley, Kelley C. Peffley, Ackley B. Peffley, Glenn Hart, Gail Karahuta, Lynn Hamm, Larry Hart and Taylor Hart, along with their families. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Harmony United Methodist Church, 740 Harmony Road, Morgantown, preceded by a viewing from 10:00 a.m. Interment in the adjoining Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Joyce Meyer Ministries, P.O. Box 655, Fenton, MO 63026, or Native American Veterans Assistance, PO Box 5053, Pine Ridge, SD 57770. Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020