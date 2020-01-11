Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Herber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen "Blondie" Herber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen "Blondie" Herber Obituary
Helen M. “Blondie” Herber, 70, passed away December 14, 2019. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Leon F. Herber Sr. and the late Fern R. (Kohman) Herber Kulp and step-daughter of the late Raymond O. Kulp Jr. She is survived by a daughter Kimberly Folk of Reading, a son James Folk of Lenhartsville, sisters; Barbara Stettenbauer of Exeter Township, Susan Bruno of West Wyomissing, Ann (Tadeusz) Kolasinski of West Wyomissing, Janet (Glenn) Hipszer of Pennsburg, brothers; Dale Schell Jr. of Kenhorst and Daniel Schell of West Wyomissing. There is also a grandson Jordan Dancy and many nieces and nephews and her dog Lucky. She was pre deceased by siblings, Leon Herber Jr., Richard Herber, Edward Herber, Paul Schell and Deborah Keffer. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading had charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -