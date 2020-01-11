|
Helen M. “Blondie” Herber, 70, passed away December 14, 2019. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Leon F. Herber Sr. and the late Fern R. (Kohman) Herber Kulp and step-daughter of the late Raymond O. Kulp Jr. She is survived by a daughter Kimberly Folk of Reading, a son James Folk of Lenhartsville, sisters; Barbara Stettenbauer of Exeter Township, Susan Bruno of West Wyomissing, Ann (Tadeusz) Kolasinski of West Wyomissing, Janet (Glenn) Hipszer of Pennsburg, brothers; Dale Schell Jr. of Kenhorst and Daniel Schell of West Wyomissing. There is also a grandson Jordan Dancy and many nieces and nephews and her dog Lucky. She was pre deceased by siblings, Leon Herber Jr., Richard Herber, Edward Herber, Paul Schell and Deborah Keffer. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading had charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020