|
Helen E. Highley (Smith), 90, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital, Penn State Health.
She was the wife of the late David A. Highley Sr., who passed away August 29, 2006. Mrs. Highley was the daughter of the late, Aaron L. Smith and Eva C. (Shirey). Helen enjoyed playing games, specifically bingo and cards with her friends, spending time with family and often crocheting in her free time. She was an active member of Akron Church of the Brethren and
also attended Kissinger Church.
Helen is survived by her children, David A. Highley Jr., husband of Mary Ann, of Fleetwood; and Robert L. Highley, husband of Patty, of Denver, Pa. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Annette Highley, Deborah, wife of Duane Truax, Emily, wife of Ryan Burkholder, Rebecca, wife of Scott Mosemann, Rachel, wife of Kyle Klein; and 11 great- grandchildren. Helen is also survived by her sister, Carrie, widow of Gerald Eckert.
She was predeceased by her brother, Aaron J. Smith; and sister, Grace Smith.
The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean
Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on
Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., conducted by Reverend Ryan Burkholder and Reverend Tim Fleener.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Akron Church of the Brethren Memorial Fund, 613 Main Street, Akron, PA 17501.
Bean Funeral Home of Shillington is in charge of
arrangements. Online condolences may be made at
www.beanfuneralhomes.com.