|
|
Helen J. Homan, 85, of Denver, passed away Sun., Feb. 9, 2020, at Berks Heim Nursing Home. Born in Oley, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Valeria (Blizniak) Lubas and the loving wife of Richard D. Homan, until his passing in 2009. Helen worked as a secretary for the Addessograph Multigraph Corporation in Reading for 20 years. She also worked local part-time jobs during her retirement. She loved gardening, flowers and birds. Antiquing was a favorite hobby. She enjoyed Shupps Grove Antique Market, where she had a stand for many years. Everything from Helen’s kitchen was made from scratch. She made the best quiche and pies. She had a knack for interior design and enjoyed her country home magazines. Helen had a way with words that brought forth both truth and love. Most of all, she loved being a grandmother and adored her grandchildren. Helen is survived by a daughter, Cynthia H. Binns (James), of Clifton, N.J.; two grandchildren, Lauren Murray (Pete), of Upper Montclair, N.J.; and Jonathan Binns, of Miami Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Emily Murray and Riley Murray; and sister, Sophie Golembiewski, of Mohnton A memorial service will be held Sat., March 14, at 1:00 p.m., in Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc., 34-38 N Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567. Her final resting place will be with her husband, Richard, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa. Messages may be posted to her tribute wall at www.goodfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020