Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE,INC
34-38 NORTH REAMSTOWN ROAD
Reamstown, PA 17567
(717) 336-4909
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Homan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Homan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Homan Obituary
Helen J. Homan, 85, of Denver, passed away Sun., Feb. 9, 2020, at Berks Heim Nursing Home. Born in Oley, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Valeria (Blizniak) Lubas and the loving wife of Richard D. Homan, until his passing in 2009. Helen worked as a secretary for the Addessograph Multigraph Corporation in Reading for 20 years. She also worked local part-time jobs during her retirement. She loved gardening, flowers and birds. Antiquing was a favorite hobby. She enjoyed Shupps Grove Antique Market, where she had a stand for many years. Everything from Helen’s kitchen was made from scratch. She made the best quiche and pies. She had a knack for interior design and enjoyed her country home magazines. Helen had a way with words that brought forth both truth and love. Most of all, she loved being a grandmother and adored her grandchildren. Helen is survived by a daughter, Cynthia H. Binns (James), of Clifton, N.J.; two grandchildren, Lauren Murray (Pete), of Upper Montclair, N.J.; and Jonathan Binns, of Miami Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Emily Murray and Riley Murray; and sister, Sophie Golembiewski, of Mohnton A memorial service will be held Sat., March 14, at 1:00 p.m., in Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc., 34-38 N Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567. Her final resting place will be with her husband, Richard, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa. Messages may be posted to her tribute wall at www.goodfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -