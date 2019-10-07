|
Helen R. Huyett Helen R. Huyett, age 90, wife of Donald L. Huyett, of New Holland, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Zerbe Nursing Center, where she has been a resident since January 2019. Born in Terre Hill, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mae (Hartranft) Showalter. Helen was a graduate of the former Terre Hill High School and was employed for many years, by what is now Case New Holland, as a data entry supervisor and receptionist. She enjoyed knitting, having created dozens of beautiful afghans, coloring several books of stunning designs, spending time at the seashore and interacting with her many friends and family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Ted Huyett, of South Milwaukee, Wis.; and Staci Neuber of, Phoenixville, Pa.; five grandchildren: Kristopher Huyett, of Oak Creek, Wis.; Don Huyett, of Milwaukee, Wis.; Toni McCarty and Tami Thompson, both of New Holland, Pa.; and Samantha Neuber of Emeryville, Calif.; two great-grandsons, Don Huyett and Jack McCarty; a great-granddaughter, Grace McCarty; and a brother, Jesse Showalter, of Manheim, Pa. She was preceded in death by a son, George Meissner; a daughter, Teri Stewart; two sisters, Hazel Helenthal and Henrietta Youndt; and two brothers, John Richard Showalter and Lynn Showalter. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Kindly omit flowers. To send the family online condolences, visit us at www.beckfuneral.com. Arrangements by Beck Funeral Home, New Holland.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019