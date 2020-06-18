Helen J. Mays
Helen J. Mays Helen J. Mays, 95, of Myerstown, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of John H. Mays, who died October 1, 2006. Born in Mt. Aetna, PA on June 13, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Annie (Firestine) Clay. Helen was a lifelong member of St. John’s Church, Mt. Aetna. She was employed at Bernville Manufacturing, for seven years, retiring in 1990. Helen is survived by daughters, Donna Kintzer, of Myerstown, Debra, wife of Gary Haag, of Myerstown; son, Leonard, husband of Debra Mays, of Mt. Aetna; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Grace Derr, of Myerstown; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, John H. Mays, Jr.; son-in-law, Lynn Kintzer; granddaughter, Stephanie Mays Harris; sisters, Elsie Dellinger and Florence Hower; and brothers, Stanton, Raymond, and Irvin Clay. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Church, 5 E. Mill St., Mt. Aetna, preceded by a viewing beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Aetna Cemetery. Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
