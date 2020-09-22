1/
Helen J. (Vagasky) Sayshen Helen J. (Vagasky) Sayshen, 98, longtime resident of Kutztown, died September 21, 2020. She resided at the Topton Lutheran Home in her final years. Born in Trauger PA, Helen was the daughter of Andrew and Anna (Lefkus) Vagasky. She was preceded in death by her brother Steven Vagasky of Pottstown PA and Jacob Sayshen, her beloved husband of sixty-eight years. Surviving are her daughters Annette (wife of Glenn Fisher), Bonnie (wife of Zoltan Pukanecz), Helene (wife of Douglas Zucco), and a grandson Avery Zucco. Helen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed. Services private. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
