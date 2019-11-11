|
Helen A. (Roshong) Johnson, 94, of East Coventry, wife of the late Linwood Johnson, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Manatawny Manor. Born in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Mabel (Stauffer) Roshong. Helen worked at Pottstown Plating Works for over 25 years, until retiring in 1973. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Sassamansville. Surviving is one daughter, Barbara Littlefield, wife of Edmond; four grandchildren: Edmond Littlefield Jr., Geoffrey Littlefield, Gregory Littlefield and Nicole Moore; six great-grandchildren: Chad, Jeremy, Eric, Michael, McKenna and Ethan; one great-great-granddaughter, Aurora; and one brother, LeRoy Roshong. A funeral service will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1809 Hoffmansville Rd., Sassamansville, PA 19472. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, from 10:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m., at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1809 Hoffmansville Rd., Sassamansville, PA 19472. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019